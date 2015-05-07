Scarlett Johansson ‘Didn’t Understand’ Her Pairing With The Hulk In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Avengers: Age of Ultron had the second largest opening in the U.S. last weekend, so you’ve probably already seen it. If not, the headline here shouldn’t really be a spoiler, considering they showed Black Widow and Hulk as a couple in at least two of the trailers.

Having Black Widow and Hulk pair off did seem a bit odd, though, considering it came out of nowhere after she was wearing a necklace with an arrow on it throughout Captain America: The Winter Soldier, leading at least one Uproxx writer to believe she and the presumably-single Hawkeye were already secretly together, and perhaps the aforementioned writer commissioned a back tattoo of the happy couple drinking a milkshake with two straws. (It’s still real to me, dammit!)

Anyway, Scarlett Johansson herself didn’t quite understand her pairing with scruffalo, either. In an interview with Fandango, which was transcribed by Boing Boing, she said:

“I didn’t really understand or expect the connection that these two make with one another. [It] seemed very unlikely to me when I first read the script. I met with Joss and I was like, ‘Why are you putting these two together?’ […] It’s kind of like the guy who was like, ‘Remember the first time we saw each other, we had something!’ And the girl is like, ‘I don’t even remember you.'”

Something tells me Scarlett Johansson has had to politely tell a lot of smitten guys she doesn’t quite remember them.

(Via Boing Boing)