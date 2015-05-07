Scarlett Johansson ‘Didn’t Understand’ Her Pairing With The Hulk In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Avengers: Age of Ultron had the second largest opening in the U.S. last weekend, so you’ve probably already seen it. If not, the headline here shouldn’t really be a spoiler, considering they showed Black Widow and Hulk as a couple in at least two of the trailers.
Having Black Widow and Hulk pair off did seem a bit odd, though, considering it came out of nowhere after she was wearing a necklace with an arrow on it throughout Captain America: The Winter Soldier, leading at least one Uproxx writer to believe she and the presumably-single Hawkeye were already secretly together, and perhaps the aforementioned writer commissioned a back tattoo of the happy couple drinking a milkshake with two straws. (It’s still real to me, dammit!)
Anyway, Scarlett Johansson herself didn’t quite understand her pairing with scruffalo, either. In an interview with Fandango, which was transcribed by Boing Boing, she said:
“I didn’t really understand or expect the connection that these two make with one another. [It] seemed very unlikely to me when I first read the script. I met with Joss and I was like, ‘Why are you putting these two together?’ […] It’s kind of like the guy who was like, ‘Remember the first time we saw each other, we had something!’ And the girl is like, ‘I don’t even remember you.'”
Something tells me Scarlett Johansson has had to politely tell a lot of smitten guys she doesn’t quite remember them.
Yup. I’ve seen the movie twice, and it still doesn’t make a lick of sense to me.
Well, I’ve been told she’s a slut. You know how that is.
That makes all of us.
The flirtation came across to me like it was written solely to give Banner a reason to get uncomfortable and leave the team.
Apparently, Johansson REQUESTED to wear the arrow in The Winter Soldier. (Its in the link) So… she must have thought Widow was into Hawkeye, even though she knew he was married.
Maybe “slut” is not that far off?
Banner: “You are SO hot…I want you right now…”
Widow: “You know I don’t do micro penis Banner. Get angry or get out of my face.”
Hulk SMASH genitals together.
Beauty and the Beast is a pretty standard trope. I didn’t find it surprising at all. Kind of mundane perhaps, but not surprising. I’m more surprised by everyone else being surprised.
There weren’t any other girls on the team until the last fight scene, and they are always looking for an excuse to have Hulk be mangeable, so Joss’ take on the old chestnut seems pretty inevitable in hindsight.
I mean… I’m still trying to figure out what was so bad about it.
Of course the awkward geek appeals to a capable, powerful woman.
He’s the only character that stands out among this motley collection of meathead jocks and spoiled rich boys.
Maybe all the fangirls are just mad because Disney/Marvel didn’t take their shipping suggestions into account when making the movie.
I mean… Technically I guess there is more canon featuring Hawkeye with Black Widow, but there is also WAY MORE canon featuring Hawkeye with Mockingbird and since the movies can’t be bothered to acknowledge AoS, and the characters might be redundant, we get super generic (but fantastically sarcastic) Lance Hunter on the show, and Hawkeye gets a giant brood of children and a farm in the movies (which I actually liked; it humanizes everything).
She was just controlling the Hulk.
That’s BW’s M.O.
That is how I saw it… and the way that she calmed him down.
LOL, that is a substantially different version of the Matrix than what I remember! (Trinity Morpheus)
Because Bruce Banner is boring and had nothing to do between Hulkouts.
This is what I was thinking when that hookup was happening:
“What happened to Betty Ross?”
‘Nuff said.