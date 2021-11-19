There’s apparently no bad blood between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel following her Black Widow lawsuit that led to some tense statements from both the actress and Disney, Marvel Studios’ parent company, in the press. During a star-studded red carpet event on Thursday night where Johansson was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, the actress was supported by her fellow Avengers. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Samuel L. Jackson were in attendance for the event in Johansson’s honor, which saw Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige reveal that the actress’ time with Marvel was not over yet. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Feige went on to praise Johansson’s skill as an actor-producer, a first for the MCU, saying how she helped bring in director Cate Shortland and shape the film as an ensemble “with equally fantastic” actors. “That’s what a smart producer does. She is a very, very smart producer,” said Feige before confirming an unannounced project. “We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” he said.

As for the elephant in the room, Johansson spoke freely about the Black Widow lawsuit, which she feels was a necessary move not just for her, but her fellow actors.

“I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood,” Johansson told THR.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)