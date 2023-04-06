The Scream movies have been consistent draw at the domestic box office. 1996’s Scream made $103 million, while 1997’s Scream 2 and 2000’s Scream 3 brought in $101 million and $89 million, respectively. 2011’s underrated Scream 4 weirdly dipped to $38 million, but the franchise rebounded with 2022’s confusingly-titled Scream and its $81 million box office total.

That’s four out of five films between $81 million and $103 million. Actually, make that five out of six: Scream VI will cross $100 million in ticket sales on Thursday. By the end of the weekend, it will become the highest-grossing film in the series, not adjusted for inflation.

Paramount and Spyglass brought the sixth chapter to the big screen in March, crushing franchise records with its $44.5 million debut. Scream VI has also collected $56.25 million at the international box office, bringing its global tally to $156 million. The first Scream still stands as the biggest worldwide earner of the bunch with $173 million, followed by the sequel with $172 million.

Scream VI only cost $35 million to make, so a $156 million and counting worldwide total is [puts on glasses] [checks notes] [snuffles papers] good. It helps that Paramount, the Scream VI studio behind recent hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Smile, doesn’t dump its titles on streaming after, like, three weeks. Movies making money in theaters? What a concept!

(Via Variety)