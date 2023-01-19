The world has M3GAN fever, as it should (she is the moment), but don’t forget about Ghostface. The main antagonist of the Scream franchise can’t dance, but he can “slash and gash” with the best of them.

In Scream VI, Ghostface follows Samantha and Tara Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera and Wednesday breakout Jenna Ortega) to New York City, where he starts rooting for the New York Mets, gets depressed, and retires from a life of crime. That’s how I would write it, at least. Instead, he mostly kills people in bodegas and blends in with other Ghostfaces on Halloween. Probably makes for a better movie than my idea.

“Bringing Ghostface to New York adds an entirely new element to the story,” Courteney Cox, who plays the only character to be in every Scream movie (and has the bright idea to shoot Ghostface in the head in the trailer above), told Entertainment Weekly. “Taking the character out of a small town and putting them in the heart of the city that never sleeps is more terrifying than ever.”

The rest of the cast includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Samara Weaving, and Hayden Panettiere (returning from the underrated Scream IV), but not Neve Campbell, who said that she “did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise.”

Scream VI, which is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, opens on March 10.