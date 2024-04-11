Sebastian Stan
Getty Image
Movies

‘The Apprentice’ Released A First Look At Sebastian Stan As Donald Trump And The Reactions Are Flying: ‘Poor Guy’

In a twist no one could have ever seen coming: Donald Trump is going to Cannes. OK, not the real Donald Trump, but instead, actor Sebastian Stan as the former president in the new movie The Apprentice.

Directed by Ali Abassi, the film stars Stan as Trump during his glory days as a New York real estate mogul. Along for the ride is Succession star Jeremy Strong as Trump’s right-hand man Roy Cohn. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s Maria Baklova will play the late Ivana Trump.

Via Deadline:

Billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Cohn. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it will reveal the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.

In addition to revealing that The Apprentice will compete at Cannes, the film also released a first look still of Stan and Strong as Trump and Cohn. The reactions are flying. Casting Stan with his movie star good looks as Trump is certainly a choice, and folks let their feelings fly on social media. (Locking down Kendall Roy also sparked some jokes.)

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Deadline)

