After directing the highest-grossing movie of all-time (and the fifth highest-grossing movie of all-time, too), Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo can do basically whatever they want. That “whatever” could include a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as long as it’s “the biggest movie you could possibly imagine.”

Before Endgame premiered last year, the brothers were asked what it would take to come back to the MCU, as they’ve since moved on to producing Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever and directing Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a “new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale.” They answered Secret Wars, which would make Infinity War and Endgame look like Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four (What is Secret Wars? It’s a secret… or you can read about it here.) The Russos explained why that crossover event would be their “just when I thought I was out…” moment in an interview with BroBible.

“I read [Secret Wars] when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together,” Joe explained. “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anthony and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.” Anthony added:

“It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

For Secret Wars to be bigger than Infinity War/Endgame, it would have to include all the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes/villains, as well as the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Deadpool. And speaking of rascals: why not add other Disney-owned characters, like Stitch? Ohana means family, and profitable corporate synergy!

