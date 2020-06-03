Seth Rogen posted a Black Lives Matter logo on his Instagram on Monday with the caption, “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

The comedian wasn’t kidding.

The post has (ironically) triggered a small number of the An American Pickle star’s followers. “I like All Lives Matter,” one person wrote, leading Rogen to respond, “I like f*ck you.” Another: “All lives matter. Because all life is precious. No life is more important than another.” Rogen: “Shut the f*ck up.” And another: “People making this only about blacks. When [it’s] about all races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don’t show wtf these people where doing to get in trouble in the first place.” Rogen: “F*ck off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my sh*t.”

I love seth rogen’s approach to racists pic.twitter.com/QmNRyVCI9s — shae (@MunroShaely) June 1, 2020

Rogen has been equally vocal on Twitter. “Always be more critical of the people upholding the racist system than the ones who are fighting against it,” he recently tweeted, while also matching Uncut Gems directors Josh and Benny Safdie’s donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, “and then much more.” If a stoner who once dressed as a rabbi Pikachu can understand the importance of Black Lives Matter, then you can, too.