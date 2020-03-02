Taika Waititi might be an Esteemed Oscar Winner, but deep down, he’s still the guy who makes and stars in weirdo comedies. Case in point: Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss, where the Jojo Rabbit writer plays a deceased cult leader who convinced his followers to commit suicide in a bathtub. And now, one by one, his believers are breaking into the Los Angeles apartment where he killed himself to do the same. Problem is, the apartment is now being rented by a couple, played by Sam Huntington and Kate Micucci, who couldn’t figure out why they found the place for so cheap. Now they know.

Also in Seven Stages: Dan Harmon, as a very California-looking cop.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An offbeat comedy about a couple taking a chance on a place with impossibly low rent, not knowing the former occupant was a cult leader. To make matters more bizarre, an endless string of followers routinely break into their home to ceremoniously sacrifice themselves.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss, which also stars Rhea Seehorn, Mark McKinney, Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener, Mindy Sterling, and Dana Gould (what a cast!), opens in limited theaters on March 8 and premieres on digital on March 17.