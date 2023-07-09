Even before the Writers Guild of America went on strike in early May, Marvel was in a bit of a pickle. Last fall they up and delayed a bunch of movies, including the next two Avengers pictures. On top of that, the actor playing the big bad in those films, Jonathan Majors, is currently facing assault charges, which may further complicate things. Somewhere in the middle of all this is Simu Liu, the actor who became famous after starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It sequel was greenlit shortly after its box office success, but when will Marvel even get around to making it? Don’t ask Liu because he doesn’t know either.

As caught by The Hollywood Reporter, Liu took to Threads, Mark Zuckerberg’s newly launched “Twitter killer” (maybe), asking if anyone has any questions. Inevitably someone asked him what’s up with Shang-Chi 2.

“Was told it would follow Avengers,” Liu replied. “But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control.”

Liu didn’t offer up any more specifics, but it’s worth noting that The Kang Dynasty, the first of the two Avengers films, isn’t slated to drop until May 1, 2026, while the second, Secret Wars, is scheduled for May 7, 2027. That means you won’t see another Shang-Chi solo installment till at least another three years.

In the meantime, there’s still a bunch of more Marvel films en route in the interim: The Marvels this fall, Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World next summer, then Thunderbolts and Blade and Fantastic Four into 2025. But again, who knows what the WGA strike — and the possible SAG-AFTRA one — will do to all of this. In other words, hang tight.

