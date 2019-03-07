cursed image of apparently the Sonic the Hedgehog design for the live action movie https://t.co/KfLxHLW6xI pic.twitter.com/l1tfjedS3l — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 4, 2019

The sort-of live-action movie adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog has been the subject of internet mockery for some time now, thanks to a confusing first poster, an equally confusing second poster, and oh dear God the legs. The legs.

It’s always a strange time to be a Sonic fan, but Monday was an especially odd day, thanks to the Sonic the Hedgehog style guide released by Hamagami / Carroll, Inc., who included what appears to be new looks at the film Sonic’s apparent design and descriptions of his personality (“Chill & Likable,” “Mischievous but not Malicious”) in their style guide.

The movie doesn’t open until November 8th, and the first trailer hasn’t dropped yet, so we’ll wait to see where this goes before being too harsh. And anyway, some people had to sacrifice so much to make this happen:

Before you criticise the new Sonic, please understand that Christian Bale had to undergo hundreds of hours of surgery to look like this pic.twitter.com/WYRE1ERAAi — who pixelates the boatmen? (@pixelatedboat) March 5, 2019

Give that man/Erinaceinae all of the Oscars.