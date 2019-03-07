Twitter Users Had Fun With Those New ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie Images

03.07.19 5 mins ago

The sort-of live-action movie adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog has been the subject of internet mockery for some time now, thanks to a confusing first poster, an equally confusing second poster, and oh dear God the legs. The legs.

It’s always a strange time to be a Sonic fan, but Monday was an especially odd day, thanks to the Sonic the Hedgehog style guide released by Hamagami / Carroll, Inc., who included what appears to be new looks at the film Sonic’s apparent design and descriptions of his personality (“Chill & Likable,” “Mischievous but not Malicious”) in their style guide.

The movie doesn’t open until November 8th, and the first trailer hasn’t dropped yet, so we’ll wait to see where this goes before being too harsh. And anyway, some people had to sacrifice so much to make this happen:

Give that man/Erinaceinae all of the Oscars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Memes
TAGSMEMESPARAMOUNTSEGASonic the HedgehogTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP