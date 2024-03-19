As late director Christopher Moltisanti once said, “People are seeing huge profits with these digital horror movies,” and now that prophecy is perhaps coming to life with a new horror movie from the team behind The Sopranos.

The Sopranos creator David Chase is reuniting with EP Terence Winter for the first time since the iconic series ended in 2007. The duo will work together on a new horror film for Warner Bros under Chase’s ongoing deal with Warner Bros. Chase is set to direct, while Winter will write the movie, which does not currently have a synopsis.

This will be the first time the two have worked together on a feature-length film, not including Cleaver, the fictional horror classic dubbed Saw meets The Godfather. It will be hard to see them top that concept, which follows a young man who was killed, ripped apart, and then put back together and goes on a killing spree. It’s one of the best fake films that stars a Baldwin brother (second only to Kidnapped by Danger: The Avery Jessup Story).

Winter wrote and produced five seasons of The Sopranos before venturing into movies and snagging an Academy Award nomination penning the script to The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013. More recently, he worked as a showrunner on Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King. Chase, of course, had a small stint on BoJack Horseman and wrote the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, but we don’t really talk about that!

(Via Deadline)