Spaceman isn’t a spinoff series for Dr. Spaceman from 30 Rock, although someone please make that. It’s the new Adam Sandler movie.

Based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by author Jaroslav Kalfař, the Netflix film from Chernobyl director Johan Renck stars the Sandman (more like the Spaceman) as an astronaut on a deep space journey who thinks he’s losing his mind when he starts communicating with a talking spider, voiced by Paul Dano. Did I mention it’s not a comedy? Spaceman is a drama about loneliness. You can watch the trailer above.

Here’s the full synopsis:

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Spaceman premieres on Netflix on March 1.