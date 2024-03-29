Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson’s upside-down smooch in 2002’s Spider-Man is one of the most iconic moments in any superhero film, but it was a “miserable” experience for Kirsten Dunst.

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, she recalled shooting the scene. “I remember [the film’s director] Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired but also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it,” Dunst said. “It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him.”

Years ago, I did a story where I recreated famous movie kisses, including Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr’s roll in the surf and sand from From Here to Eternity (I don’t recommend it). But I didn’t even bother with the Spider-Man kiss for all the reasons that Dunst listed. Also, only Sam Raimi can make a New York City alley look romantic. In real life, there’s a lot more rats.

Dunst also discussed working alongside her husband Jesse Plemons in A24’s Civil War. “Another actor was [originally] cast that couldn’t end up doing it because of scheduling. Even in reading the script, that scene was chilling and the way he plays it,” she said. “What happens in that scene really sets the film off to the trajectory and really ignites the film. He’s very casual about it which makes it even more chilling.”

Civil War opens in theaters on April 12.

(Via the Independent)