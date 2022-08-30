Despite what Tom Cruise wants you to think, people aren’t really going to the movies that much this summer. Yes, Top Gun reinstated the love of going to a dark room with a bunch of strangers and sitting in seats that smell like melted butter, but the novelty of going back to theaters might have worn off for anyone looking to watch an original story.

Just last week, movie theaters across the country were basically desolate when the domestic box office grossed just $52.7 million, which is the lowest in months, according to ComScore. In order to create some momentum during the holiday weekend, movie theaters have been bringing back classics like Jaws and ET for the late-summer lull, and the next classic film is…..2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel “classic” will be returning to theaters just eight months after it left, but it seems like a much-needed push for movie theaters. The movie, which already grossed $1.9 billion around the world, will return to over 3,000 theaters this weekend, with an extra 11 minutes of footage. Considering that last week’s number one box office hit, Sony’s The Invitation, barely crossed the $7 million mark, it’s likely that Peter Parker and Co will snag the top spot once more.

In case you didn’t know, National Cinema Day is this Saturday, September 3rd, and many North American cinemas will be offering drastic discounts for anyone who wants to spend their holiday weekend in a movie theater. Big chains like Regal and AMC are offering majorly discounted tickets in order to get those seats filled. Maybe the teens seeing Rise Of Gru were onto something after all.