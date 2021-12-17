[WARNING: spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home]

This is a post about Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s also about Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If you’ve seen one but not the other, you should stop reading and go watch them both — beginning with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the goofiest (and therefore, best) comic book movie of the year. Now that I’ve got the fine print out of the way…

In the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene, Venom gives Eddie Brock a taste of his universe-spanning knowledge. Eddie is transported from his own universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Tom Hardy’s Eddie / Venom sees Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man in a Daily Bugle report. “That guy,” Venom says before licking Parker’s face on the TV. Yummy. That brings us to the Spider-Man: No Way Home mid-credits scene. Eddie is in Mexico getting drunk at a bar. He’s still in the MCU, and a bartender (played by Dani Rojas from Ted Lasso!) has just told him about Thanos and the blip. Unfortunately, before Venom can interact with Spider-Man, they’re transported back to their own timeline — although a little piece of the alien symbiote remains behind.

This is important for two reasons:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home has Spider-Man facing five villains — Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, and Sandman — but the Sinister Six couldn’t be completed because Venom was drunk and couldn’t get to New York in time. Perfect.

2. That being said, the left-behind symbiote leaves open the possibility of two Venoms: one in the MCU, one in, ahem, Sony’s legally distinct Spider-Man Universe. Only one has a history of jumping into lobster tanks, however, and that’s the only Venom for me.

Marvel fans are torn on the mid-credits scene: it was exciting to see Tom Hardy, but it’s a shame that it’s likely his only cameo in the MCU.

The venom scene made me sad because I wanted Tom Hardys venom to be in the mcu — 𝕸 (@H2TofTMC) December 17, 2021

cant believe venom left a piece of himself behind in the mcu 🥺 — darkseid is no context (@LTDarkseid) December 17, 2021

Bro if MCU really make flash Thompson the new venom instead of Tom hardy imma be pissed — . (@DSpriv7) December 17, 2021

I would've preferred Tom Hardys venom to stay in the MCU and fight Tom's Spiderman, but I don't mind us getting a new one. Maybe flash — Robin Wagner (@RobinWa83673577) December 17, 2021

WAIT SO TOM HARDY ISNT IN THE MCU ANYMORE? — marlupux (@TheMangaSauce) December 17, 2021

so since eddie got sent back to his universe and left a little piece of venom, are they gonna have a different eddie/venom in the mcu?? like not tom hardy? kinda disappointed if that’s the case — madison saw nwh (@SCRLETFILMS) December 17, 2021

#SpiderMan SPOILERS

It would've been cool to see tom hardy venom in the mcu interact with tom holland spidey. That shit would've been so wild but i'm cool with how they brought in Venom — A dumbass (@Yeahitsabell) December 17, 2021