Spider-Man Recast For ‘Sinister Six’? ‘Venom’ Cancelled? Monkeys Flying Out Of My Butt?

Two days ago we heard surprising news from the awesomely-named Drew McWeeny of HitFix that Sony is toying with the idea of working with Marvel to get Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not an entirely implausible rumor; The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Venom have had an absurdly shaky development, with shuffling release dates, Andrew Garfield throwing shade at the studio and being signed for only one more movie, and both Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman casting doubts on the future of the franchise after the second movie stunk on ice.

Now another reliable source, Badass Digest’s Devin Faraci, is corroborating McWeeny’s (heh heh) post and adding more details.

Other things I’ve heard from insiders: Sony is going to soft reboot Spider-Man with The Sinister Six, having a new actor playing a Spidey who works with the villains The Dirty Dozen style to take down a larger threat. Sony is going to put Spider-Man on the shelf for four or five years and see if they can develop any of the side characters into their own franchises. I’ve also heard that Venom is functionally dead again.

These are all rumors of course. Last we heard from Sony, Sinister Six (directed by Drew Goddard) is still scheduled for 2016, Venom reportedly following in 2017, and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 coming in 2018, presumably still starring Andrew Garfield. There’s also a female-led spin-off being considered, but nothing official there yet. One thing is certain. I’m running out of f*cks to give for Sony’s constant rearranging of this franchise.