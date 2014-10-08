Spider-Man Recast For ‘Sinister Six’? ‘Venom’ Cancelled? Monkeys Flying Out Of My Butt?

Two days ago we heard surprising news from the awesomely-named Drew McWeeny of HitFix that Sony is toying with the idea of working with Marvel to get Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not an entirely implausible rumor; The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Venom have had an absurdly shaky development, with shuffling release dates, Andrew Garfield throwing shade at the studio and being signed for only one more movie, and both Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman casting doubts on the future of the franchise after the second movie stunk on ice.
Now another reliable source, Badass Digest’s Devin Faraci, is corroborating McWeeny’s (heh heh) post and adding more details.
Other things I’ve heard from insiders:
Sony is going to soft reboot Spider-Man with The Sinister Six, having a new actor playing a Spidey who works with the villains The Dirty Dozen style to take down a larger threat.
Sony is going to put Spider-Man on the shelf for four or five years and see if they can develop any of the side characters into their own franchises.
I’ve also heard that Venom is functionally dead again.
These are all rumors of course. Last we heard from Sony, Sinister Six (directed by Drew Goddard) is still scheduled for 2016, Venom reportedly following in 2017, and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 coming in 2018, presumably still starring Andrew Garfield. There’s also a female-led spin-off being considered, but nothing official there yet. One thing is certain. I’m running out of f*cks to give for Sony’s constant rearranging of this franchise.
@Dan Seitz You could have a lucrative business getting desperate actors to pay you to start casting rumors. “Did you hear that DC wants Kevin Nealon to play Plastic Man?”
donald glover to play spider man?
Sony lets Marvel have Ultimate Spider Man and Donald Glover plays grown up Miles Morales. I’m still lobbying for Spiderish Gambino.
There’s no reason Glover can’t play Peter Parker.
There’s no reason he shouldn’t play Miles. Parker is a great character (my favorite in all of American Literature) but Miles is pretty cool too.
Yeah, I know, but I wonder if that’ll happen, because Hollywood.
Then again, we got a black Nick Fury, so who knows? I care more about him being Spiderman than the alter ego personally.
Andrew Garfield as spiderman was the only thing those movies got right so it makes perfect sense that’s what they are getting rid of
So funny and so sad at once. And probably right.
At this point the smartest thing for Sony to do here is get paid by Marvel and lob it over to them. Or they could get together on this and take a shit ton of royalty or even blu-ray sales/rental. Imagine what Marvel could do with the Spiderman villains against the Avengers + Spiderman.
Time to bring back Tobey.
for the love of god, no.
@Son of Mecha Mummy
For the love of God, FUCK YES.
Old Man Spiderman?
Well there was that time his radioactive jizz killed whats her face.
Spider jizz, Spider jizz,
Radioactive Spider jizz,
crawling up inside of her
giving a thousand cancer eggs
Look out! Here comes the spider jizz!
@The Curse of Marino It was called Spider-Man: Reign, it was fucking awful, and I use that on any fanboy who cries about how DC like totally rips off Marvel.
Awful is quite a benevolent description for it…
@Dan Seitz
It really was a steaming pile of shit screaming “LOOOK HOW EDGY WE ARE GUYZ”
Still not as bad as the time in the future where Superman was like 100 years old, resembled an evil Santa Claus, and kills the Twin clones of Hitler with 6 Gattling Guns glued together(designed and built by Batman)
I also forgot the name of that slice of shit.
@The Curse of Marino “Superman: At World’s End,” I think. And I think Reign is worse because at least that book wasn’t knocking off something else. It was insane and dumb on its own merits.
I’m lost. Exactly which comic did Reign ripped off?
This is great news for Andrew Garfield. He deserves much better.
I can’t be the only one that thinks Garfield is a far superior Spider-Man than Toby McGuire.
You’re not alone.
If they every make Venom, it will be a trainwreck. The origin of the symbiote suit is far too complicated for any single movie to handle.
What’s a bigger threat in the, um, spider-verse, for all of them to go after together?