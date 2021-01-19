If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to play Spider-Man, it’s Tom Holland. And also Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Jake Johnson also in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Christopher Daniel Barnes from 1994’s Spider-Man animated series and… But for the sake of brevity, it’s Tom Holland. The British actor has been the MCU’s friendly neighborhood Peter Parker since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and has appeared in four movies since, including the highest-grossing movie of all-time. But the most he’s “ever felt like Spider-Man” wasn’t in Far From Home or Avengers: Endgame — it was on a ride.

“Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure” is a screen-ride coming to the Avengers Campus at two Disney parks: Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney Studios Park in France (there will be no campus at Disney World for complicated legal reasons). “What Disney Imagineers have created is pretty spectacular,” Holland said about the ride in the first-look video above. “When I first joined playing Spider-Man, I went to Avengers Headquarters and it was just a bunch of green screens. So the fact that there’s going to be a legit place where people can go and visit is pretty awesome.” He added, “For me, personally, it’s the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man. So everyone is gonna get to share that experience, which is so awesome. So I’m just really excited for it to open and I want to go ride it again with all the fans.”

As for the ride itself:

Donning 3D glasses, your mission will be to test-drive the aspiring inventor’s latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle, and discover your web-slinging super powers! Through specially designed, innovative technology that recognizes body movements and gestures, you will reach out your hands and sling webs from your wrists, just like Spider-Man. As the WEB Slinger vehicles progress, you will virtually pass through several other Campus addresses, including Pym Test Kitchen, Avengers Headquarters, and the Collector’s Fortress, also home to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! As the mission continues, Spider-Bots will become harder and harder to beat as they continue to multiply.

In excellent news for the acrophobics among us (me), “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure” isn’t a rollercoaster, so you won’t exit the ride saying, “I don’t feel so good.” The Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure opens later this year.

(Via Disney Parks)