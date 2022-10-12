The Muppet Christmas Carol is the only adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens that matters, but at least Spirited found a new angle. The musical-comedy, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Ebenezer Scrooge and Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present, is told from the perspective of the ghosts.

The teaser trailer, which you can watch above, promises elaborate song-and-dance numbers with Reynolds, Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, and the Ghost of Christmas Present reminiscing about the first kid that he saved. “It was this little sick kid. What did they call him?” he wonders. “It was Tiny Tom,” Scrooge interjects, but the Ghost is sure it was Little Larry… or maybe Micro Mike… or possibly Super Small Steve.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

Spirited comes out in theaters on November 11 and Apple TV+ on November 18.