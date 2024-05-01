How To Watch The Complete ‘Star Wars’ Saga At The Alamo Drafthouse

In conjunction with Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May the 4th Be With You, The Phantom Menace is being re-released into theaters nationwide this weekend. It’s about time kids got to see Watto the way he was intended to be seen: in horrifying resolution on the big screen. But if that’s not enough Star Wars for you, an Austin, Texas-based location of the Alamo Drafthouse is screening the complete the Skywalker Saga and the two stand-alone films from May until July.

“In December 1977, the original Star Wars opened at the Village 4 in glorious Dolby Stereo,” said John Smith, Senior Film Programmer for Alamo Drafthouse. “Forty-seven years later, we’re finishing the story and sharing the complete saga with Austin audiences.”

All the Star Wars films — minus Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, unfortunately — will play at the Village location in Austin only. You can see the screening information below: