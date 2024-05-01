How To Watch The Complete ‘Star Wars’ Saga At The Alamo Drafthouse

In conjunction with Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May the 4th Be With You, The Phantom Menace is being re-released into theaters nationwide this weekend. It’s about time kids got to see Watto the way he was intended to be seen: in horrifying resolution on the big screen. But if that’s not enough Star Wars for you, an Austin, Texas-based location of the Alamo Drafthouse is screening the complete the Skywalker Saga and the two stand-alone films from May until July.
“In December 1977, the original Star Wars opened at the Village 4 in glorious Dolby Stereo,” said John Smith, Senior Film Programmer for Alamo Drafthouse. “Forty-seven years later, we’re finishing the story and sharing the complete saga with Austin audiences.”
All the Star Wars films — minus Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, unfortunately — will play at the Village location in Austin only. You can see the screening information below:
Opening Dates at Alamo Drafthouse Village
May 3: Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
May 10: Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
May 17: Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
May 24: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story
May 31: Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
June 7: Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
June 14: Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
June 28: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
July 5: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
There’s also the opportunity to watch an entire trilogy back-to-back-to-back.
June 22 and July 19: Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy
June 23 and July 20: Star Wars: The Original Trilogy
July 21: Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy
I hope I’m not the only one who finds it funny that The Rise of Skywalker has to share a date with another movie. Here’s an idea: instead of sitting through Episode XI again, just imagine Babu Frik hanging out with Salacious B. Crumb in Return of the Jedi. Those two would have a great time!
Get ready. Tickets on sale this Friday, 5/3 at noon. https://t.co/M9jmq1GTq1
— Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) May 1, 2024
You can find ticket information here.