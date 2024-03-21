When was the last time you actually watched The Empire Strikes Back? Or The Last Jedi? Or even the original Star Wars?

The Star Wars films are omnipresent in culture (sometimes annoyingly so!), and you’ve probably seen them a million times. But because they’re always available on Disney Plus, I know I’ve started taking these movies that mean so much to me — and also Attack of the Clones — for granted.

Well, in honor of Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May 4th, Disney is releasing all nine Skywalker Saga films in a much better format than on your phone: in theaters. In chronological order, that’s The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Sorry, Rogue One and Solo (and The Clone Wars), maybe another time.

As a bonus, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series starring this lil’ freak and a Wookiee Jedi, will be shown during screenings of The Phantom Menace. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. EST. Anyone who sits through all nine in one day — ending with the worst Star Wars movie of them all — deserves a prize: a meet and greet with Watto.