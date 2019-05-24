StarWars.com

It seems like the Star Wars universe’s rapid expansion was tempered a bit in the wake of Solo‘s status as a less-than-enormous smash hit, but there’s a new film that will make a certain part of the fandom extremely excited if reports are to be believed.

Episode IX is coming, yes, and a trilogy from the folks who ushered Game of Thrones to its uneven end is on the horizon as well, but a Star Wars film based on a video game would be new. But, indeed, it seems that a movie based on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in the works.

Knights of the Old Republic was a LucasFilm video game released in 2003 that’s long been beloved by Star Wars fans. The game let you become a Jedi, building your own lightsaber and making choices that moved you to the Light or Dark side of the force, or somewhere in between. Those choices also unlocked certain Jedi powers to use in battle, and told a winding story that took gamers to some of the furthest reaches of the greater Star Wars galaxy.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nearly two decades later, the BioWare game’s story and battle mechanics are still beloved by gamers — you can probably get a version of it on a tablet if you go digging, and it’s still popular in the Steam store.