Thanks to a “security team [that] keep everything hush,” almost nothing from the final season of Game of Thrones, including the hyper-secret series finale, was spoiled before it aired. The same is true of the equally-anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although for a brief time, literally anyone could have bought the film’s script on eBay.

While appearing on Monday’s Good Morning America, director J.J. Abrams confessed that “one of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their [hotel] bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.” Fortunately for Abrams, someone at Disney “got it back before it sold,” begging the question: is the “eBay searching” department at Disney hiring? Because I know some Jawas who might be interested.

Abrams also revealed that post-production on The Rise of Skywalker was completed yesterday, on Sunday. “You see something and you think that could be a little clearer, a little better and if you have the ability to fix the piece, you take advantage of that,” he said. “Part of it was scary because I care about it so much. Part of it was it’s an ending not of three films, but nine films and it means a lot to a lot of people, us included. We felt the pressure, but the opportunity was always greater than the challenge.”

The non-spoiled The Rise of Skywalker comes out on December 20.

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019

(Via ABC News)