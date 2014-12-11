‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Character Names Revealed By This Trading Card Set

We’ve been hitting all the Star Wars: The Force Awakens news hard, from the trailer to the shot-for-shot breakdown to the many memes, mashups, swedings, tattoos, etc. Now several of the characters’ names have been revealed to Entertainment Weekly via a set of retro Topps trading cards in the style of the five series of cards released by Topps for the original trilogy.
Abrams and Kennedy have mocked up three from the red series, and five from the blue series. […] The card captions also give a hint about the state of mind of the characters, but this far from the Dec. 18, 2015 release date, the filmmakers don’t want to reveal any more.
“I’m only sorry we couldn’t give everyone a stick of gum,” Abrams says.
No stale, powdery gum? DEALBREAKER. I am SO DONE with this trilogy. #WorseThanJarJar
Kidding aside, here are the new cards and their corresponding numbers, with our notes in brackets.
#11 — BB-8 [ball droid!] on the move
#53 — Poe Dameron [Oscar Isaac] in his X-Wing
#67 — Kylo Ren [Adam Driver, perhaps?] ignites his Lightsaber
#74 — Rey [Daisy Ridley] on her Speeder
#76 — Finn [John Boyega, deal with it] on the run
#81 — Stormtroopers prepare for battle
#88 — X-Wings in formation [Note the design change. The wings now open up in the middle.]
#96 — The Millennium Falcon
For what it’s worth, J.J. Abrams said the border colors and numbering of the cards is, of course, significant. OOO, MYSTERY. Check out some of them below, and the rest over at Entertainment Weekly.
I was thinking the numbers would correspond with the minute of the movie that scene was, but that seems way too easy, right?
These sets are sometimes in chronological order, but not right down to the minute as far as I know.
For the Older cards the boarders would determine the series they were released for that one movie. Like series one would be either red or blue. Unless JJ is just totally throwing us off until the next Hint/Leak and we realize that later haha.
Where’s Plo Koon?
Plo Koon’s dead as disco. Nerd.
:(
Could blue be good (Luke and Obi Wan Lightsaber color) and red (sith) be bad?
Like, the big reveal is that the people we were assuming we’re out new heroes are really the new villains. Perhaps Kylo Ren took the Lightsaber from a fallen sith
I think it may be storylines. From what I’ve heard (could be full of shit, grain of salt blah blah blah), Isaac and Driver will be playing X-Wing pilots, Isaac going the rogue antihero Han Solo path and Driver turning to the dark side. Also from the same source I heard Daisy Ridley and John Boyega’s characters will meet early on and be romantically involved. Why is ball droid blue? Well, because he’s android Han Solo obviously.
BB-8? You’re not fooling anyone, Abrams. That ball droid is F1-FA, and it will always be F1-FA.
I think it’s awesome that they got Jay Leno in an X-Wing. That banner pic is tiiiiight.
I was thinking blue=hoth red=tatooine, buuuuut BB-8 ruined that right on up.
ET, your website is complete garbage, btw.
Red for red-hot lovers; blue for ice-cold loners.