‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Inspires Memes, Jokes, And Suggested New Titles

Yesterday, Disney announced the title for Star Wars: Episode VII, and now it’s the vaguely predictable Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Naturally, Twitter was out in force to make jokes and suggest alternate titles with the hashtag #rejectedstarwarstitles. Or just to make five thousand “I didn’t know it was asleep” jokes. At least there was nothing in the title that rhymes with “Jar Jar”. The internet would explode, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in sarcasm and were suddenly silenced.
We’ve collected our favorite photoshops, jokes, and alternate titles for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below. Thanks to The Guardian, Kotaku, Mashable, Tech Times, Hero Complex, ORA, and Burnsy for the assist.
Star Wars: Forcibly Raping Your Childhood since 1999
There’s an Ewok/PedoBear joke in there somewhere…
Episode VIII: The Force Hits the Snooze Button
Episode IX: The Force is Late for Work
Episode VIII: Dude, Where’s my Jar Jar?
Episode VIII: The Force Doesn’t Want To Get Up
Episode IX: The Force Brushes Its Teeth, Has A Shower, Gets Dressed, Goes Downstairs, Has A Bagel, It’s Digestable, Not Terrible But Not Great And Some OJ Then The Force Catches The Bus Downtown Leaves At The 7th Stop, Goes To Where The Force Works, Sits Down At The Force’s Cubicle Then Waits For It To Reach 5PM By 11AM.
You, sir, win the Interbutts.
Star Wars Vll: Greed is Good
Star Wars VII: There are not Sith on me.
Damnit! There are no Sith on me.
Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens, thought that it had a mystical origin, realized it was more like a venereal disease, died a little inside, goes out and grabs cash.
The Forced and the Furious. At the very least it’s a surefire review title/audience reaction.
Episode X: The Force Wears Yesterday’s Clothes To Work
Episode XI: The Force Takes An Early Lunch
Star Wars: Force Core and Seven Years To Go.
Star Wars Episode VIII: H8 Leads 2 Suffering
Star Wars Episode IX: Sith Hits the Fans
Star WarX
Star Wars Episode XI: The Midi-chlorians Are Finally Fully Awake, Alert and All Your Base Are Belong to Us
Star Wars Episode XII: The Flirty Dozen XXX Parody
GRUMPY CAT! YOU OWE ME NU KEYBORD!
G00D
Star Wars Episode VII: Nerds Weren’t Going To Be Happy No Matter What
Star Wars Episode VII: They All Complained About The Prequels; They’ll All Complain About The Sequels
Star Wars Episode VII: We’d Better Not “Rape Their Childhoods” Even Though That’s Not Really A Thing And If Preserving The Memory Of The Original Trilogy Was Really That Important They Could Always Just Choose To Not See Any Sequels Even Though Everyone Knows They Still Will If For No Other Reason Than Because That Way They Can Feel Justified In Complaining About It.
That last one is admittedly kind of long so I’m not surprised Disney didn’t choose it.