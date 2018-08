‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Inspires Memes, Jokes, And Suggested New Titles

Yesterday, Disney announced the title for Star Wars: Episode VII, and now it’s the vaguely predictable Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Naturally, Twitter was out in force to make jokes and suggest alternate titles with the hashtag #rejectedstarwarstitles . Or just to make five thousand “I didn’t know it was asleep” jokes. At least there was nothing in the title that rhymes with “Jar Jar”. The internet would explode, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in sarcasm and were suddenly silenced.

We’ve collected our favorite photoshops, jokes, and alternate titles for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below. Thanks to The Guardian, Kotaku, Mashable, Tech Times, Hero Complex, ORA, and Burnsy for the assist.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens Episode VIII: The Force Stares Blankly From a Window Episode IX: The Force Wonders When It All Went Wrong — Shaun McInnis (@smcinnis) November 6, 2014

The Force Awakens. I guess that means the Police Academy reboot will have to find a new title. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikLAT) November 6, 2014

That IS a weird Star Wars title. pic.twitter.com/5D5ucqXC12 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 6, 2014

Well at least the new Star Wars title is honest pic.twitter.com/d2oSetBRHR — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 6, 2014

Star Wars: No Sleep Till Wooklyn #rejectedstarwarstitles — ✨Christmas Erickson✨ (@christerickson) November 6, 2014

Star Wars: Don't Even Bother Asking The Force A Question Until It's Had Its Coffee #starwars — Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) November 6, 2014

Star Wars VII: Advil, we need Advil #rejectedstarwarstitles — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) November 6, 2014

