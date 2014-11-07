‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Inspires Memes, Jokes, And Suggested New Titles

Yesterday, Disney announced the title for Star Wars: Episode VII, and now it’s the vaguely predictable Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Naturally, Twitter was out in force to make jokes and suggest alternate titles with the hashtag #rejectedstarwarstitles. Or just to make five thousand “I didn’t know it was asleep” jokes. At least there was nothing in the title that rhymes with “Jar Jar”. The internet would explode, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in sarcasm and were suddenly silenced.

We’ve collected our favorite photoshops, jokes, and alternate titles for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below. Thanks to The Guardian, Kotaku, Mashable, Tech Times, Hero Complex, ORA, and Burnsy for the assist.

https://twitter.com/ClassicOstler/status/530415570232307714

