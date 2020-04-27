Whenever I think of The Rise of Skywalker, I think of Babu Frik, obviously, but also the way Lisa describes Comic Book Guy in an episode of The Simpsons from a few years ago: “His favorite thing is Star Wars, and he hates Star Wars.” That’s an accurate summation of The Rise of Skywalker, which some fans loved, but many people considered the worst movie of the sequel trilogy. It’s still Star Wars, though, and they (me) will watch the film the first day it’s available on Disney+. Which is pretty soon!

Disney announced on Monday that Episode IX is hitting Disney+ two months earlier than expected, on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. “For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place,” a press release notes, which is only a half-truth. Yes, every episodic movie, Rogue One, and Solo will be there, but what about Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure? And Ewoks: The Battle for Endor? And don’t even get me started on no Star Wars Holiday Special…

Other Star Wars Day content on Disney’s streaming service includes the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian documentary series, The Clone Wars series finale, and a “week-long concept art takeover,” where “like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings.” Neat!

Here’s hoping that includes some Ralph McQuarrie-style Baby Yoda artwork.