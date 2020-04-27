rey rise of skywalker
Lucasfilm
Movies

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is Coming To Disney+ On A Very Appropriate Day

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Whenever I think of The Rise of Skywalker, I think of Babu Frik, obviously, but also the way Lisa describes Comic Book Guy in an episode of The Simpsons from a few years ago: “His favorite thing is Star Wars, and he hates Star Wars.” That’s an accurate summation of The Rise of Skywalker, which some fans loved, but many people considered the worst movie of the sequel trilogy. It’s still Star Wars, though, and they (me) will watch the film the first day it’s available on Disney+. Which is pretty soon!

Disney announced on Monday that Episode IX is hitting Disney+ two months earlier than expected, on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. “For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place,” a press release notes, which is only a half-truth. Yes, every episodic movie, Rogue One, and Solo will be there, but what about Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure? And Ewoks: The Battle for Endor? And don’t even get me started on no Star Wars Holiday Special

Other Star Wars Day content on Disney’s streaming service includes the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian documentary series, The Clone Wars series finale, and a “week-long concept art takeover,” where “like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings.” Neat!

Here’s hoping that includes some Ralph McQuarrie-style Baby Yoda artwork.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×