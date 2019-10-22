Drink it in: Humanity has just received what will likely be the final Star Wars trailer — or at least the final trailer for the “Skywalker Saga” that began in 1977 with what turned out to be the fourth episode. There will be many more Star Wars trailers, possibly until the end of recorded time. But the debut of the final ad for The Rise of Skywalker, episode nine in the series’ main storyline, was a bittersweet affair, and not only because it came on the birthday of the late Carrie Fisher.

Social media was Star Wars crazy Monday night. First tickets for the film, due on December 20, went on sale, with everyone tweeting about either getting their ticket(s).

Or their struggles to do so.

The "Star Wars Is Dead" crowd won't be pleased to hear that AMC's ticketing system has absolutely fallen into pieces from demand over 'The Rise of Skywalker' tickets. As bad as I've ever seen for a major release. https://t.co/TCQRFdO93b — Jeff D Lowe+ Streaming Service (@JeffDLowe) October 22, 2019

When Star Wars tickets are already sold out on opening night. #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ido0bilUkp — Cameron Grant (@HeyCoolCam101) October 22, 2019

Not long after the trailer finally aired, in the middle of Monday Night football. And it was emotional, an end to a very, very long era.

If you didnt shed a tear or 12 during #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer pic.twitter.com/CTBLyRJjCJ — Teri Harris (@TeriBoBerry22) October 22, 2019

It was also emotional because there was, well, very emotional things in it. For instance, C-3PO giving the team what sounds like it might be an actual farewell.

If you didnt shed a tear or 12 during #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer pic.twitter.com/CTBLyRJjCJ — Teri Harris (@TeriBoBerry22) October 22, 2019

Fuck but that gold tin man finally got his heart. ❤ #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer — Brian Procopio (@WooingScotsman) October 22, 2019

If I have to guess, Princess Leia is speaking through C-P30 #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer pic.twitter.com/hdYJhet1Hl — Gregory Jamn ➡️Designer Con/Chara Expo/Sneaker Con (@gregoryjamn) October 22, 2019

C-3PO: I’m taking one last look…at all my friends. DON’T DO THIS TO ME.#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/KINmvm8TnZ — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) October 22, 2019

“c3po what are you doing there?” “taking one last look sir. at my friends.” pic.twitter.com/cknpEwgO4i — yes it’s sami (@grcyjedi) October 22, 2019

Some people thought that C-3PO bit looked familiar.

Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows / Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/mcvF2gf0F7 — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) October 22, 2019

It inspired others to bring back one of last year’s better memes.

Others were more interested in the wee robot doctor tending to C-3PO’s head.

favorite star wars trailer character is this little space gremlin who is she pic.twitter.com/a2wo3Nj7zy — britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) October 22, 2019

Some had crazy theories that may turn out to be true.

Theory: Rey is created by the Emperor and Kylo needs to kill her to prevent the Sith from rising again. Kylo will be the hero in this story. Because he is the Skywalker.#TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer — Nolan Rooney (@ConfusedRealm) October 22, 2019

Other were struck by one shot in particular.

This shot will be the only thing I think about for the rest of the night. #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer pic.twitter.com/6nBt3YBIRe — Taylor Scoggins (@TaylorSparkly99) October 22, 2019

There was some criticism. The teased return of Emperor Palpatine — presumed dead at the end of Return of the Jedi — wasn’t universally well-received.

What the hell was the point of Return of the Jedi if the Emperor is still alive? 🤦‍♂️🤮 #TheRiseOfSkwalker #TheRiseOfSkywalkerTrailer — Cole B[racula] 👻🎃 (@jediwinetrick) October 22, 2019

On the other hand: Rylo Ken wearing a cape in the rain.

Capes are always impractical (it's why I love them), but wearing a cape in a downpour is just BEYOND, god bless Kylo and his dedication to always being wildly Extra. pic.twitter.com/Tu837igoYe — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) October 22, 2019