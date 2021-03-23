Despite its massive four-hour-and-two-minute runtime, Stephen Colbert isn’t ashamed to admit that he still wanted more of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Turns out, The Late Show host is a big fan of the original post-credits scene from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League that featured Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke meeting up with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor to form the Legion of Doom. But when that scene didn’t get the expanded screentime that Colbert was hoping for in the Snyder Cut, he made his own post-credits scene by combining the existing footage of Deathstroke with Colbert himself playing Lex Luthor. It did not go well for Deathstroke.

In the expanded “The Colbert Cut” scene, Colbert’s Luthor ruthlessly dunks on Deathstroke over everything from his name to the fact that his comic book origins involve him mostly battling Robin and the Teen Titans. “Where do you fight?” Colbert’s Luthor ask. “At the mall.” He also gets Deathstroke confused with Will Smith’s Deadshot, which prompts Colbert’s Luthor to hold up pictures of Deadpool and Deadshot and quip that all three of these guys basically have the same name. “How does anyone tell you apart?” Colbert asks Deathstroke before going in for the kill. “Oh wait, these two don’t fight teens.”

It’s a pretty funny scene that makes great use of the Deathstroke footage to deliver joke after joke about how he’s basically “Pirate Deadpool,” which is a burn on a whole other level considering Deadpool was literally created as a spoof of Deathstroke, and yet, look who has his own movie franchise. That’s gotta sting.