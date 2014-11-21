Warner Bros.’ Adapation Of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Will Reportedly Be Split Into Four Films

The conversation regarding a new film adaptation of Stephen King’s epic novel The Stand is not a new one. First, it looked like the project was moving forward as a three hour long R rated movie. Then last month, an update hit stating it may now be two films. Now Warner Bros. has officially gone all in as the adaptation of the 1,000+ page novel will exist as a four-film series. Writer/Director Josh Boone was a guest on Kevin Smith’s Hollywood Babble-On podcast and spilled the spooky beans on this epic film adaptation. From SlashFilm:
I really wanted to do an A-list actor, really grounded, credible version of the movie. I sold them on that and they hired me…I sold them on a single, three hour movie. I went and got [Stephen] King sold on it, everybody’s really excited… I told the story non-linear and that was the way I was able to compress that book and get everything into that script.
They came back and said “would you do it as multiple films?” and I said “f*ck yes!” I loved my script, and I was willing to drop it in an instant because you’re able to do an even truer version that way. So I think we are going to do like four movies. I can’t tell you anything about how we’re going to do them, or what’s going to be in which movie. I’ll just say we are going to do four movies, and we’re going to do THE STAND at the highest level you can do it at, with a cast that’s going to blow people’s minds. We’ve already been talking to lots of people, and have people on board in certain roles that people don’t know about. We’re looking to go into production next year, maybe in the spring.
Well damn, Warner Bros. is definitely on the right track here! Maybe this adaptation will finally dropkick that ’90s ABC mini-series out of our collective memories for good. And if Matthew McConaughey is on board to play Randall Flagg, I will lay in an unmade bed and spoon a clown for an hour without crying. And I really hate clowns.
M-O-O-N That spells fanboy backlash.
Why all the hate for the 90s miniseries? It wasn’t half-bad.
Anyway, between this and The Dark Tower, I have no idea why Hollywood thinks King’s phonebook-sized books can be made into 2-hour blocs. They both have HBO limited series written all over them.
Molly Ringwald and Rob Lowe, ’nuff said.
I would love to see them do the Dark Tower. I wouldn’t care if it was done as movies or as a HBO style series, but hasn’t it been shitcanned multiple times at this point? I seem to remember reading a few articles about different ideas for it getting tossed out.
@MsALVA
I assume that’s an argument in favor of the 90s miniseries, yes?
Because if that’s an argument against it, you are literally worse than 1000 Holocausts.
Molly Ringwald was horrible in it.
This more than made up for it.
[happybday.to]
I love The Stand and have a particular fondness for early 90s miniseries and tv shows. THAT SAID, The Stand miniseries does not hold up AT ALLLLLLLLLL. Aside from the opening, every scene seems like a ridiculous sendup of over-dramatic 90s television and a large part of the acting is unintentionally hilarious.
I liked it. Dude who played Flagg was good too.
Ringwald was horrible in it, but the kid from “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” as the nerd in love with her was even worse.
But Gary Sinise was fucking great.
Rob Lowe, Gary Sinise, Jamey Sheridan, Ray Walston, dude from Coach who plays Tom Cullen, guy who played Larry = ALL GREAT
Molly Ringwald = TERRIBLE
Parker Lewis and Laura San Giawhatever = MISCAST (but great shift ripping scene for her)
Take it, Warner Bros. Take another little piece of my Gary Sinise, now baby.
Baby, can you dig your man?
McConaughey as Underwood.
Matthew McC as Stu
Salem’s Lot > The Stand
This. Would kill for a modern take on the story. Plus I’d liked Darabont to stop sitting on his rights for The Long Walk and finally make it.
Also looking forward to Cary Fukunaga’s take on It.
Oh, they Peter Jackson’ed this…
4 movies seems like 1 too many. The outbreak and from New York to Nebraska in one. Colorado Springs/ Vegas in two and the the final show down in three right?
Seems like an awkward break down to do it in 4
Agreed. Stretch it to 4 and films 2 and 3 are really going to drag.
Four movies= too many + good luck getting A listers to commit to blocking their time for that long.
McConaughey would be the ultimate Randall Flagg but I bet he won’t do it if it prevents him from doing other work. He hasn’t done any sequels of Lincoln Lawyer or A Time to Kill.
Take everything said in a Kevin Smith podcast with a grain of salt. And a side of bacon.
I like a remake of It even though the minseries was great
SO happy they are going to apologize for that offensive mini series….Now, how about a F**king Talisman movie, dammit!! (are you listening Steven Speilberg?)