Steven Spielberg Wants To Make Sure Netflix Never Wins Another Oscar

Getty Image

Steven Spielberg has made some of the movie industry’s biggest-ever films, and now he officially wants to help define exactly what is an Academy Award-worthy film. The director hasn’t taken the rise of streaming services too kindly, and the idea of a company like Netflix distributing an Oscar-worthy title just doesn’t sit well with Spielberg.

Roma winning three Oscars seems to have been a bridge too far for the director, who has been critical of streaming services in the past and now wants to limit their ability to win awards altogether. According to IndieWire, Spielberg is mounting a serious campaign to change the Academy rules about what qualifies as an Oscar-worthy film, and those changes would be centered around the theatrical run of movies up for major awards.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesperson for Amblin — Spielberg’s production company — told IndieWire. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

There’s a small list of grievances about how Netflix managed to buy the rights to and campaign for an Oscar for Roma despite it having an extremely limited time in theaters before it hit the platform. Netflix put together a huge For Your Consideration campaign for Roma, which fell short of winning Best Picture but saw wins in other major categories like Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.