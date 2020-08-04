Let’s list some good movies. The Matrix, John Wick, Kill Bill, Charlie’s Angels, and Furious 7 are good movies, and one of the reasons why they’re good movies is because of the stuntwomen doing impossibly dangerous and entertaining stunts for little acclaim. Their time has come, however, in the trailer for Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, about the women who perform death-defying cannon rolls for our amusement.

Directed by April Wright and narrated by Michelle Rodriguez, Stuntwomen “introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day,” according to Shout! Factory (here’s a good article about silent-era stuntwomen). “I wanted to be respected,” a stuntwomen declares in the trailer above, “and I didn’t want to be respected for a girl.”

Here’s the official synopsis.

STUNTWOMEN: THE UNTOLD HOLLYWOOD STORY is the inspiring untold story about the unsung professionals, their struggles on screen to perform at the highest level, and their fight off-screen to be treated fairly and equally. The movie takes us behind-the-scenes and introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day.

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story is available digitally on September 22.