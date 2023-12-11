Glen Powell probably thought making a romantic-comedy like Anyone But You was going to be easy after working with Tom “That Guy Almost Died” Cruise. But that was before the rumors that he and Sydney Powell were more than just co-stars, not to mention the venomous spiders.

During an interview on Monday’s episode of the Today show, host Hoda Kotb asked Powell and Sweeney about a scene from Anyone But You where Sweeney is freaking out after she got bit by a spider. Not a prop spider, either, but a real one. “Well, the spider actually bit me in the middle of this scene but nobody called cut because they thought I was just making a very dramatic, interesting choice in this scene, and Glen was the only one who finally caught on,” Sweeney explained. “They thought I was acting but it actually bit me.”

Powell confirmed it was “a huge huntsman spider,” which First Aid Pro tells me is “one of the more harmless spider species you’ll find in Australia” (where Anyone But You was filmed), but the bite is painful, as “they’re big spiders with big jaws, after all.” A big spider is bad enough? But a big spider with big jaws? Absolutely not. No wonder Sweeney freaked out.

You can watch the Today interview above.

(Via Today)