In the golden age of romcoms, it was assumed that the leads were probably getting together, though that concept just got messier and messier. So, in recent years, actors in romcoms have done a complete 180 and barely even acknowledge each other so that people would not accuse them of having affairs. Being a celebrity must be great!

Earlier this year, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney began filming their upcoming movie Anyone But You, which brings back the “We Hate Each Other But Must Date” trope that Ryan Reynolds loves so much. But rumors that the duo were getting too close caused a frenzy.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Powell recently told Men’s Health. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

It quickly became a viral rumor after other social media users jumped on the bandwagon. Powell and his partner Gigi Paris seemingly split just weeks after filming began, though Sweeney is still with her fiance (allegedly). The duo never confirmed anything, though the upcoming press cycle for Anyone But You is sure to be interesting.

Powell then detailed his “low of lows” following the breakup, but it inspired him to adopt a dog named Brisket. “I saw Brisket’s face and fell in love.” Maybe we should have fewer movies about falling in love and more movies about the joys of adopting dogs who need homes! This way, everyone wins.

(Via Vanity Fair)