Sylvester Stallone was not subtle in revealing that Tulsa King‘s first season was an excruciatingly tough shoot for him due to the oppressive Oklahoma heat. He might not find much relief on that subject with the show moving to Atlanta for second-season production, but on an even rougher note, Stallone is getting real about how doing his own stunts has caught up with him.

Specifically, he spoke of lingering effects from the first Expendables film. On an episode of Paramount+’s The Family Stallone, he revealed how a body-slam by the WWE’s Steve Austin left so many lasting effects that he recently had his seventh back surgery. Yikes:

“There’s something romantic about doing your own stunts… There’s something very unromantic about after doing your own stunts…. I never recovered from Expendables 1. After that film, it was literally physically never the same. So I warn people, don’t do your own stunts.”

The Expendables came out in 2010, and Sistine Stallone (age 25) followed up by adding, “I think my whole childhood he was in pain.” And meanwhile, Tom Cruise keeps insisting that he wants to do stunts as an octogenarian. Are we sure Tom isn’t a robot? That’s a half-serious question.

