As Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whipped into theaters over the holiday weekend, Tom Cruise had nothing but praise for the film’s star, Harrison Ford. Despite turning 81 later this month, Ford has no plans of retiring from acting, and Cruise hopes to be the same way in his later years, only with way more motorcycle jumps and death-defying stunts.

While talking to the Sydney Morning Herald at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise said he hopes to keep making the spy films well into his 80s.

Via Variety:

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

Of course, making it to 80 isn’t guaranteed for Cruise. For the latest Mission: Impossible film, the actor pushed himself to the limit by doing a wildly dangerous motorcycle stunt on the very first day of shooting. Both Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have touted the stunt as the cornerstone of the film, and in a surprisingly candid moment, Cruise recently revealed that he had concerns about pulling off the jump. When Tom Cruise is suddenly worried about breaking Tom Cruise’s neck, you know the stunt is insane.

“Well, we know we’re either going to continue with the film — or we’re not,” Cruise told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh. “Let’s know Day One. I wanna know. What is gonna happen? Do we continue, or is it a major rewrite?”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One jumps into theaters on July 12.

