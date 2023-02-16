Out of all of the video game adaptions heading to the big and small screen this year, there is only one that involves both international schemes and building blocks, and that’s Tetris, which is a real movie heading to Apple TV+ soon. You might be rightfully confused, so let’s break it down.

Tetris, your favorite childhood video game (that you never got to play enough because your older siblings used to always hog the controller…) will be getting the origin story treatment because, as it turns out, making a pixelated box fit next to another pixelated box is actually more complex than it looks.

The movie stars Rocketman’s Taron Egerton as Dutch businessman Henk Rogers, who travels to the Soviet Union in 1988 in order to bring Tetris to the homes and hearts of everyone around the world during a time of general global anxiety. It seems like a lot was riding on the game being good, so who knows what would have happened if they just brought over Cocaine Bear instead. As per the official description:

Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.

The movie will premiere on March 31st on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer above, then call your siblings for a Tetris rematch. It was never a fair fight anyway!