From Lyric Spittin’ To Line Reading: The 7 Best Rappers Turned Actors

To qualify for this list, I had just a few parameters. First, you had to have been a rapper of merit (sorry, Marky Mark), and second, you had to star in more than one film (no dice, Eminem). Also, I used 50 Cent as the litmus test: if you are just as bad or even worse than him at acting, you are not even considered. Better than him, and you have a shot.
(Note: Some of the videos below have NSFW language)
7. Andre Benjamin
It still remains to be seen what kind of gravitas Andre 3000 can bring to the big screen in Jimi: All Is By My Side, certainly his biggest test to date. He has charisma, and at times he shows hints at what may be a promising film career, but he’s just not there yet. Andre has yet to learn the skill of commanding a theater audience, but he’s been serviceable in films like Four Brothers and the confusing yet beautifully shot Revolver.
6. Ice-T
Besides having the greatest lisp in all of media, Ice-T has been steadily entertaining the masses since his turn as an undercover detective in New Jack City. He’ll never win an Academy Award, nor will he even come close to being nominated for one, but he never fails to add a bit of bravado to his performances.
With great-bad films on his docket like Trespass, Surviving the Game, and the under-appreciated and rarely seen Mean Guns, Ice-T can at least guarantee that you’ll have some fun while watching him.
5. Mos Def
One of the most commendable things about Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def, is his willingness to take risks. He’s not afraid of any genre, whether it’s comedy (The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy), drama (Monster’s Ball), or action (16 Blocks), Def likes to mix it up. His soft-spoken, yet strong, demeanor coupled with his fearlessness makes him one of the better rappers tuner actors.
4. Common
While he hasn’t shown the versatility that he might be capable of, there is no denying that Common has a certain magnetic quality, and it doesn’t hurt that he has movie star good looks. He also has the tough guy act down to a science, with roles in Smokin’ Aces and Wanted displaying just that.
If you’re looking to see him at his tough-guy best, then check out Hell on Wheels. It’s not the best show, but it’s entertaining enough for a Sunday binge watch on Netflix.
I don’t know, Diddy was pretty solid as Dr. Jinx.
Terrible is pretty harsh. 50 Cent is terrible. Andre was good in The Shield
Replace ice cube with Mark Wahlberg.
Man, reading intro paragraphs sure is hard.
Agree. He may always just be playing a variation of “Method Man” but he is always natural and always engaging and charismatic. On the Wire, he did not seem at all out of place in scenes with any of the great actors in that cast.
Common is actually really good on Hell on Wheels. I mean, maybe the show isn’t for everyone with it’s lack of zombies and meth, but he is pretty solid in his role.
Except his character has been killed off.
No love for Marky Mark? If Will Smith gets to be considered a rapper turned actor with a much more successful acting career why shouldn’t mark walhburg?
From the intro: “Rapper of merit”
Will Smith changed rap. Marky Mark was just kinda there for a minute.
I contend that feel the vibrations is just as fun to listen to as welcome to Miami
No Kid? No Play? No deal.
Mos Definition definitely has the most versatility. Be Kind Rewind and The Woodsman are two of my underrated favorites.
Pretty Andre 3000 has already acted quite a few times before (not always great, though).
and that’s what I get for misreading and having a broken brain. my apologies to all.
T.I. could be added on this list, in the dishonorable mentions. Outside of ATL, he’s been himself in everything else.
I was undecided on TI. Ok in American Gangster but hasn’t done much.
Saw AG a while ago and he was pretty good for the small role. I came across Identity Thief and saw him in it and it was T.I. playing tough role but it was still just T.I. playing T.I.
TI is horrible in everything he plays in. In Takers, he played himself. Even on his tv show, he plays himself. I know that sounds weird to say but, you get my point.
puffy was good in “Made” and nothing else.
He was hilarious in Get Him To The Greek
Andre 3000 was one of the best parts of Be Cool
I suppose you’re waiting for an email from the Church Of Scientology asking that Jaden be considered for #1a?
@Verbal Kunt I see your terrible actor comment and raise you a Boyz n’ the Hood
I thought Idlewild was pretty good. Gonna check out Revolver.
Ludacris has been fantastic in the Fast & Furious movies.
A whole lot better than Tyreese
I had a bad feeling Method Man was gonna be missing from this list. But not even an honorable mention?
Does Childish Gambino not count since we knew him as Donald Glover first? Because he’s better than nearly everyone mentioned.
yeah i don’t think that really counts. technically he was a writer/performer with Derrick Comedy before he started rapping
I thought Eminem was good in 8-mile but I guess he doesn’t count since he’s only done one movie.
he was in the wash
I’m just wondering where is Mark Whalberg?? Dont act like you don’t remember Marky Mark lol I’d put him before Mos Def honestly….
Where the fuck is Method Man? He was great as Cheese Wagstaff. Also, Ice-T is better than Mos Def and Common.
Ice Cube isn’t very good. Like, at all. I’d definitely take LL Cool J over him. Andre Benjamin is definitely better, and probably should just flat out be ranked higher on the list.
Sean Combs was solid in Monsters Ball.
Also – this list needs Heavy D (Life, Cider House Rules).
+1 for Marky Mark.
And Dishonerable Mention for Dre in Training Day.
Wasn’t Dre’s only line in Training Day “Yeah”
He was actually good on the two or three episodes of CSI as well.
I think Mos Def is highly underrated as an actor. Wasn’t he an actor before he was a rapper though (Cosby Mysteries)?
Hell on Wheels is a great show. BTW, Common is no longer on it. He dead. (his character, that is)