From Lyric Spittin’ To Line Reading: The 7 Best Rappers Turned Actors

The hip-hop world has never been a breeding ground for great actors, but there are some talented individuals who have made the transition from rhyming to reading lines. The latest to try his hand at thespianism is Andre (3000) Benjamin, whose new filmwill attempt to create a new star out of the Outkast rapper.

To qualify for this list, I had just a few parameters. First, you had to have been a rapper of merit (sorry, Marky Mark), and second, you had to star in more than one film (no dice, Eminem). Also, I used 50 Cent as the litmus test: if you are just as bad or even worse than him at acting, you are not even considered. Better than him, and you have a shot.

I’m sure everyone will fully agree with the following opinions. Someone drop that beat…

(Note: Some of the videos below have NSFW language)

7. Andre Benjamin

It still remains to be seen what kind of gravitas Andre 3000 can bring to the big screen in Jimi: All Is By My Side, certainly his biggest test to date. He has charisma, and at times he shows hints at what may be a promising film career, but he’s just not there yet. Andre has yet to learn the skill of commanding a theater audience, but he’s been serviceable in films like Four Brothers and the confusing yet beautifully shot Revolver.

6. Ice-T

Besides having the greatest lisp in all of media, Ice-T has been steadily entertaining the masses since his turn as an undercover detective in New Jack City. He’ll never win an Academy Award, nor will he even come close to being nominated for one, but he never fails to add a bit of bravado to his performances.

With great-bad films on his docket like Trespass, Surviving the Game, and the under-appreciated and rarely seen Mean Guns, Ice-T can at least guarantee that you’ll have some fun while watching him.

5. Mos Def

One of the most commendable things about Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def, is his willingness to take risks. He’s not afraid of any genre, whether it’s comedy (The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy), drama (Monster’s Ball), or action (16 Blocks), Def likes to mix it up. His soft-spoken, yet strong, demeanor coupled with his fearlessness makes him one of the better rappers tuner actors.

4. Common

While he hasn’t shown the versatility that he might be capable of, there is no denying that Common has a certain magnetic quality, and it doesn’t hurt that he has movie star good looks. He also has the tough guy act down to a science, with roles in Smokin’ Aces and Wanted displaying just that.

If you’re looking to see him at his tough-guy best, then check out Hell on Wheels. It’s not the best show, but it’s entertaining enough for a Sunday binge watch on Netflix.