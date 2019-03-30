Neon/Vice

There’s at least one scene in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, or at least one moment anyway, that makes good on the film’s tacit promise of decadent punk art surrealism. Matthew McConaughey’s stoned out, sunburnt poet-urchin of the Florida Keys, “Moondog,” walks by a guy playing the tuba on a pier for some reason, and gleefully knocks the guy into the water. The tuba’s brassy honks become a surprised queefing for a split second before the big splash punchline. It’s wonderful.

If only the rest of the movie could’ve achieved that level of nonsensical perfection. Korine rails against the traditional narrative structure, with Beach Bum more a series of extravagant whims than a movie, and maybe you’ll see “art” in that, but it’s interesting how much Korine’s whims seem to resemble comedic vehicles for rappers from the early aughts, or plot outlines from Adam Sandler movies. Giant joints, rastafarians, public sex, constant nudity, and a series of weird cameos by kitschy celebrities (Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence) — it feels like Korine’s influences for The Beach Bum were How High and Who’s Your Caddy, realized and laundered through Korine’s outsider artist cred. The obvious take is that Korine’s not so different from McConaughey’s Moondog, supposedly a famous poet who uses his position to screw waitresses, drink Pabst, and generally make a mockery of polite society.

Moondog is The Dude, without all the… you know… movie around him. Beach Bum is reasonably fun, more so if you imagine that there were some squares out there who really didn’t want Harmony Korine to make this movie, but his dick-centric stoner riffs do fairly quickly become a bit of a drone.