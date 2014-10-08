The Case Against Shared Cinematic Universes

Marvel paved the way, but everyone’s doing it. Universal is creating, or at least trying to create, a shared cinematic universe with all its classic horror properties, which starts tomorrow with Dracula Untold. DC’s doing it with Batman Vs. Superman. Disney’s trying to recapture that Marvel magic with Star Wars, with spinoffs, cartoons, and main episodes galore. But is it really that great of an idea?
The Circle Of Commerce
One of the first things you learn about Hollywood is the truth of the old joke about it being called show business. These expanded cinematic universes are coming about not because of a deep love of the properties involved, necessarily, but for two very simple business reasons.
The first is that The Avengers made a boatload of money, obviously. But the second is the “Avengers Bump” we’ve talked about before. It’s pretty simple, really: Just look at how each individual franchise that makes up the Avengers did at the worldwide box office before the movie came out, and then see how it did after. It’s a system where each individual movie is an ad for all the others, and then you rake in home video revenue forever.
Let’s be really clear about something: This is the only thing, at all, any movie studio learned from the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it doesn’t help that the way Marvel runs things creates problems of its own.
Product, Not Art
I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is a rather glaring problem with it in that there’s a ceiling of quality deliberately laid down by Disney. Let’s take a moment to consider the other massive superhero success in the last decade, The Dark Knight.
It’s worth noting here that The Avengers and The Dark Knight are both in their own little rarified box office atmosphere, and they’re both great movies, but artistically speaking, they could not be more different. One is a filmmaker at the top of his game tapping into a widespread social anxiety on a scale that’s rare for even the greatest filmmaker to capture… and the other is, well, a pretty fun movie. One’s a well-grilled filet mignon and the other’s a delightful piece of candy.
There’s room for both, don’t get me wrong, but you’re never going to see a movie like The Dark Knight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not just because Disney would never allow anything remotely substantial to escape their movie studio, although studio culture is undeniably a part of it. It’s because there’s just too much money at stake; if a filmmaker takes a risk and it doesn’t pay off, he not only drags down his movie, he breaks the cycle of perpetual marketing that sells the other movies, and the jammies, and the cartoons, and the live-action TV shows.
We’ve already seen Disney pushing down that ceiling because they might lose some cash. Witness Edgar Wright’s messy departure from Ant-Man, a movie he’d been developing for years. Marvel wants studio guys, people willing to take notes, people who bring the product in on time and on budget; they don’t want artists.
It’s worth noting that Iron Man 3 is, artistically speaking, easily the best film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it’s got a theme it doesn’t belabor, it takes the character out of his usual surroundings, and it has fun with goofy superhero tropes. So it’s possible, even within a shared universe. But it gets harder with every movie, as the Jenga game gets taller and more elaborate.
I do want some shared universes around: They have their fun points and my inner nerd loves seeing heroes team up. But I’d like to see some studios step away from the concept as well. It’s worth noting that Iron Man was, on paper, an enormous risk, a concept with a star that had a shaky reputation, a director mostly notable for his indie movies, and a company that hadn’t yet proven more than nerds would show up to their movies. Studios should start there, not with The Avengers.
You lost me right there. Iron Man 3 was in the end, not a very good movie. The ending was BRUTAL. I don’t know anyone who has bothered to see it twice, purchased it on Blu-Ray or would even bother sitting through if it came on TV.
Guardians of the Galaxy is heads and tails in every way shape and form better than Iron Man 3.
lol “artistically speaking” Well la-di-da Mr. Champag-ne flute full of farts.
While I don’t think Iron Man 3 is the best (Iron Man 1 is the best, followed by Avengers and Guardians) it’s still an excellent movie and way better than you’re giving it credit for. I’ve seen it 3x since it was released, own in on Bluray and will rewatch it next year before Avengers 2 comes out. So there you go. You met one.
I loved it, saw it twice in theaters.
But I know a lot of people who disagree.
I also prefer Guardians of the Galaxy, but I’ve seen Iron Man 3 (more than) twice and own it on blu ray. Considering it made 1.2 billion in world wide box office, I’d have to assume a lot of people saw it twice, or more.
Yeah I thought Iron Man 3 was a disjointed film whose ending was underwhelming at best and the villain reveal was almost George Lucas like in its clumsiness. I might even commit the heresy of saying its worse than Iron Man 2… but I honestly don’t remember anything that happened in Iron Man 2 even though I know I saw it in theater.
Why does everyone hate the Ben Kingsly reveal? A it was pretty funny and B he wasn’t even supposed to be the real Mandarin IDK if it was originally supposed to be that way or if they just retconned it afterwards but I am sure the real Mandarin will show himself in Iron Man 4
So, Iron Man 3 was likely a lot better for non comic book fans than people with a real interest in the comics. It does a great job of taking a character who is near invincible and breaking him out of the suit, taking away his toys and financial benefits and making him rely on his wits and talent. If you don’t know or care who The Mandarin is, this introduces a fun villain played very well by Kingsley, and a fun reveal. It’s not terribly original, but it’s fun.
That said, the ending is clearly a bit of a farce, and this throws away probably the biggest villain Iron man will face for a fun reveal. It is bound to piss of fans of the series, because it uses false advertising to get them to buy a ticket then delivers something else entirely. For non comic book fans, it basically delivers what it promises, a fun movie starring Robert Downey jr and an Iron Man suit, and there are ultimately a lot more non comic fans in the world to buy tickets.. so, it did what it was supposed to at the expense of burning some good will among it’s core supporters. Worth it? Sure.. if you aren’t the one getting burned.
I rewatched Iron Man 1 the other day. I recommend the same, it is vastly superior to Iron Man 3: The Gwenething.
So did Agents of Shield recaps get cut?
They just weren’t doing well enough to justify my doing them on a weekly basis. I’ll be covering it when we have mid-season finales. I do think it’s improved, though.
Very big boo to that. The SHIELD recaps were easily my favorite Dan Seitz article for any given week.
Unfortunate, since this past’s week episode was one of the best of the series
Yeah, Iron Man 1 was easily the best of the 3. And I get his point about TDK, but Batman Begins and TDKR were both mediocre at best. What he’s essentially doing is taking one of the best comic movies in existence and saying that some how because Marvel has a shared Universe they won’t be able to do that.
And I once again say to that….Guardians of the Galaxy, which was down right amazing.
I thought Batman Begins was the best of the Nolan Batman movies. Probably because it had a more limited budget and couldn’t distract itself with explosions.
Yeah, Batman Begins is definitely the strongest overall of the three. The only thing TDK has going for it is the Joker, and TDKR was not good
The older The Dark Knight gets the better it was. The movie was a standard comic book movie where the scenery chewing bad guy died IRL. It’s completely detached from reality, which is fine because it’s a comic book movie, but it’s not some cinematic masterpiece commenting on society.
You haven’t watched the Dark Knight recently have you? And I don’t mean watched until the commercial on TNT.
@Baltimore Dan
Yeah, just like True Lies warned us about evil Muslim terrorists, and government shadow organizations abusing their power for personal reasons.
@Baltimore Dan It’s a movie about terrorism, how we react to it, and what it says about us. Hard to think of a more relevant topic in 2008.
@Dan Seitz
It’s a movie about terrorism, how we react to it, and what it says about us. Hard to thing of a more relevant topic in 1994.
Of course Joker is not a terrorist. Why, it’s not as is if he inspires terror in the populace via his acts of violence or anything…
While the Joker is not a terrorist in the sense that he actually wants anything, he plays one as far as the residents of Gotham know. He has demands (Batman’s identity), and he gets it by asymmetric application of well publicized brutality in an effort to terrorize his intended audience. The film both looks at people’s reaction to terror, and the idea that not all “terrorists” really care about their supposed causes. Whether it’s the IRA, the Taliban or fedayeen, some folks do it for the cause, and some use the cause as an excuse to wreak havoc for their own ends, whether those ends be financial, revenge or just a love of chaos.
As for willingly giving up freedom, I’d say the ferry/explosives scene kind of cuts to it. The choice between personal safety and core principles is fairly fundamental to the question, and Nolan poses the question and answers that in his opinion, people will make the right choice on the whole.
It’s not that I think Nolan set out to write a philosophical treatise masquerading as a work of fiction ala Camus, but he does touch on some more involved subjects than the average shoot em up.
None of that means you have to like the movie, but it’s hard to completely dismiss it as completely shallow.
@Derp Gently
Every single aspect of this movie is a comic book, which is what it’s supposed to be. But that means that the inherent absurdity will distract from any kind of broader theme.
How much crime can Batman really disrupt as one guy working alone as a vigilante who beats people up? Why is every mob boss bunged up enough about him that they decide to get together where they might get caught discussing a criminal conspiracy? Why do they all keep all of their money with the same guy in fucking China? How much do you the think the Joker had to practice to get his magic pencil trick right? Why are all the Joker’s henchmen completely loyal to him? Where did he find all of them? Where did they all get their training? If Gotham is so shitty and utterly corrupt, why isn’t the federal government involved? Why isn’t there any federal presence at all in Gotham? Why haven’t the citizens of Gotham moved to the suburbs to escape the crime like every other American Metropolis (see what I did there)? Isn’t Harvey Dent dating Rachel Dawes a sexual harassment suit waiting to happen? What happened to Katie Holmes? Vicki Vale was the hottest Batman movie ingénue; it’s not even close. Did Harvey Dent have Kevlar woven into all of his suits, and if he did, how did he afford that on a DA’s salary? Because outside of the cosmetic facial stuff and the involuntary narcissistic rage, he came through that explosion like a trooper. So, the SWAT team just arrested the Joker? They didn’t light his ass up, yanno, as SWAT teams are wont to do? Why aren’t they corrupt, or are they, and The Dark Knight Returns was never supposed to be about Bane, but Heath Ledger died?
The Dark Knight is not To Kill A Mockingbird.
@Kungjitsu
Your points are entirely valid, and I think it comes down to whether the absurdity and comicbookesque qualities jar you out of the film or not. If you can suspend your disbelief and roll with the internal logic of the universe, it’s probably a lot of fun, if the ridiculous lack of realism throws you, it’s probably going to be a pretty irritating experience.
Nonetheless, the film still grapples with a bit more complexity than the average popcorn flick. You are definitely correct that this is pure comic book, but the best comics strip out a lot of the background noise of life, which allows them to explore difficult topics even while they focus on the ass kicking. If Superman were entirely about the challenges he faces, and not about his internal struggles, there’s not a lot worth reading, because he will always win.
Anyhow, it’s certainly not To Kill A Mockingbird, and I don’t think it’s supposed to be (or if it was.. Nolan definitely missed the mark on that one), but it also feels like it’s the story the director wanted to tell, and not just a mass produced action movie that was team written and focus group tested to the point of blandness. For that alone I think it stands out as different from the comic book franchise universe that studios are moving towards.
I totally agree that Marvel need to let its directors get a little weird with their films (hopefully the success of GOTG will help), but at least there is a commitment to a certain level of quality, other shared universes seem like just blatant cash grabs, Spider-Man in particular
1. No SHIELD recap today?
2. I agree the most with that last point. The best thing Marvel did was slow play the build to Avengers, letting all the main people be introduced on their own beforehand, making the small connections, and then letting them come together. Sadly, all anyone sees is “THE COMBO MOVIE MADE THE BIG MONEYS” so they all seem to want to rush to the team up movie without any of the groundwork.
Also, there are just some things that don’t need/make sense to be made into whole universes. Looking at you, Spiderman/Sinister 6
Don’t you need to see failed cinematic universes before you make a case against them? I can’t even think of any beyond successful ones (that may not even count in the same way) like the old Godzilla one, Kevin Smith’s, maybe Jason vs. Freddy? or AvP? But those last two are even cutting it close. Basically, it hasn’t gone wrong yet, so why make a case against it? “Man, this is really successful. Probably gotta stop here.”
I think Spiderman is making a pretty strong case for the first failed one, it’s starting to looking pretty damn bleak over there at Sony. You can argue it never got started, but the second one was heavy on extended universe references, and they obviously had plans for it.
Sony’s biggest problem was the paradigm changed on them and they were ill-prepared. They got one hero and a giant stable of villains and assumed they’d be able to make Spidey movies until the end of time. Then Marvel came along with the multi-hero crossover concept and now Sony (and the other studios with comic properties) are playing catch-up
I don’t really understand this idea that the other studios are playing catch-up. If I’m paying my bills just fine and the neighbor gets a raise nobody is gonna look at me like I’m homeless all of the sudden. I mean, In and Out will never get the business that McDonalds does, but they have a good product that people enjoy. Why couldn’t Sony have looked at Spider-Man like that?
@DEVO
In a saner industry you would be right, but the film industry is anything but. Investors look at the returns on Marvel’s work (and inevitably, they look straight to the most profitable commodities), and they decide they want some of that action. Studio execs who aren’t moving that way are hurting their job prospects, and there aren’t a lot of producers who will choose to make the better film over the better promotion. Worse, as noted above, investors will want in on the big multihero production because of Avengers (and worse, because GOTG just looks like a bunch of heroes in a ship with no need for a buildup, if you don’t know the comics either way, and don’t account for the years of buildup for the Marvel brand).
Given that the current strategy behind studio production is based on a few huge tent pole successes a year that ‘can’t fail’ and pay for all the other films that do fail.. the idea of a multiverse where all of your films sell your other films and help guarantee their success (and more importantly, their opening weekend draw, which is the biggest payout for a production company) is a heavy duty siren call.
Funny you mention Smith. I watched Jay and Silent Bob last night and he really went back to his old movies (even using the same actors who played different roles in two of them). It’s a great nod and makes me, as a fan, relate more to the universe and feel like each flick is part of a bigger story.
I’m wondering how much the stories are really connecting any longer. With Avengers we knew how it was playing out because of the previous films. That was fantastic and original. Now, I don’t think the last three (Iron Man, Thor, Cap) had much of anything to do with each other. They didn’t really mention each other much and the stories seemed stand-alone. No characters really crossed over in all the movies as Nick Fury or Colson did in Phase 1, and I didn’t feel like the three Phase 2 movies really connect or build up to Avengers 2. Maybe with Stark since he quit being Iron Man, and there was a Thanos scene in Guardians… I can’t wait to find out.
It bothers me that “artistically speaking, Iron Man 3 is the best blah blah blah” and “you’re never going to see a movie like The Dark Knight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” has been written when Captain America: The Winter Soldier is not only the best film out of the MCU (and not just artistically), but it rivals The Dark Knight (and in many ways surpasses it, as TDK has not aged well at all….and this is from one of TDK’s biggest fans at the time of its release)
I have to disagree. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is a great action flick and I genuinely enjoy it. But Captain America is not a guy all about the moral greys, and he’s not supposed to be, so the political aspects, such as they are, fall flat.
Put another way: The Dark Knight is a movie that leaves the burden of solving terrorism and chaos with the audience, and there are no right answers. The Winter Soldier has Cap solve everything by punching it. I enjoy both, but both approaches have benefits and drawbacks.
“Winter Soldier” was *this* close to being on the same level of quality as “Dark Knight” and I blame the lack of a good villain. Imagine if Zemo had been the final boss of “First Avenger” and they had Red Skull return for THIS movie. Then again I have issues with Bucky’s tragedy not really being earned so yada yada yada.
This is going to sound like fan boy blasphemy but IMHO the Dark Knight series isn’t as good as it is lauded to be.
It’s “realistic” take on Batman completely neutered what makes him a superhero.
He wasn’t particularly smart, he wasn’t particularly a good fighter, and he gives up his “never ending crusade” at the drop of a hat.
Maybe the Marvel movies are “candy” but they are far more accurate to the spirit of their source material then any cinematic Batman to date.
I’m not sure even the candy analogy is accurate. If you want to declare Dark Knight steak, the Marvel movies are like a cheeseburger. You can put an individual twist on them but as long as you follow the basic formula, the final product is going to be satisfying.
Person of Interest is the best live action version of Batman ever made, and it’s not even close.
“One is a filmmaker at the top of his game tapping into a widespread social anxiety on a scale that’s rare for even the greatest filmmaker to capture…”
Cast someone else as Joker other than Heath Ledger and I wonder if people would be saying this?
Ledger nailed the Joker, probably the best portrayal of a villain ever, comic book or other wise.
Go watch the Dark Knight but skip all the Joker scenes and see how much of that statement is still true.
Cast someone else as Loki other than Tom Hiddleston and I wonder if Thor or the Avengers are really any good without a good villain.
Go watch the Avengers or Thor but skip all the Loki scenes.
See how silly/ignorant this logic is??
They might not know Hiddleston’s name, but they certainly recognize him. He’s the most popular villain the MCU has and one of their most popular characters overall; there’s no way they’ll be willing to replace him.
Tis the logic of the argument, not the casting itself.
There’s no debating, it’s much harder to make the most iconic comic villain your own, than it is to make a character’s first cinematic appearance your own. Especially when the bar for playing the Joker was already set so high by Nicholson and THE voice of the Joker, Mark Hamill.
Isn’t Loki the only recurring villain in the MCU?
Plus Loki is LIKEABLE.
Swap Loki for a returning Red Skull in the Avengers and the entire tone of the film changes. Red Skull plus space army… shit just got real. Damnit, now I want to see this.
Marvel has so far been handling it their universe pretty well. The case to be made against the shared cinematic universes can be found with all the other companies that are trying (and failing) to replicate that success. What makes Marvel’s shared universe different from, say, what Sony is trying to do with Spider-Man or Warner Bros. with the DC heroes, is that Marvel’s universe is truly shared. Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor all came from their own independent franchises before teamed up to take on a bigger threat, and then immediately went back to their own franchises. The budding “shared” universes seem to only use words like “interconnected” to drum up hype, as they much more closely resemble more standard spin-offs. They take a supporting character from one movie and make a movie out of that. “Annabelle” isn’t the start of a shared universe centered on “The Conjuring,” it’s a fucking spin-off.
And in their rush to create a bunch of spin-offs, they can never seem to just focus on what they’re already working on. Because no movie can just be its own thing, it has to be the launching-off point for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” was more concerned with setting up a Sinister Six movie than it was in telling its own story, as if a Sinister Six movie is something we should even be interested in if TASM2 sucks (which it did). Meanwhile, the future of a Justice League franchise lies in “Batman v. Superman: Dong of Justice,” which started off as a sequel to “Man of Steel” before evolving into some sort of pseudo-Justice League movie. It introduces a new Batman, who’s being rebooted in less time than Chris Nolan was given to make movies, as well as Wonder Woman, Cyborg and Aquaman, all of whom are making their first appearance in a live-action movie. And all of these characters are supposed to be getting their own solo movies after this, despite their popularity among audiences being untested. This is all, of course, in addition to bringing back Superman (almost forgot about him, right?), Lois, Perry White, and Ma Kent from the last movie, as well as introducing other characters typically associated with Superman like Lex, Jimmy Olsen, and Mercy Graves. Because apparently they didn’t learn about the danger of cramming too many characters into a superhero movie from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and many others before it.
To make matters worse, two sequels to “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” were already scheduled a year before the movie came out. DC supposedly has 7 movies planned between now and 2018. Marvel’s going to start releasing three movies per year starting in 2016. Then throw in Fox’s plans for an X-Men universe. For years now, oversaturation has been the thing looming over the heads of fans of superhero movies. That, like what happened in the late 90s, all its going to take is a string of disappointing releases to completely kill the genre. With so many of these movies coming over the next few years, especially from studios that don’t have the complete trust of the audience, it seems inevitable.
I want a Batman Beyond movie damn it!
Not sure if that’s relevant to your comment here (or even mentioned), but it should be!
i second that emotion @BurnsyFan66
Well Said LoveWaffle