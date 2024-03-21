Original The Crow director Alex Proyas has spoken out against the remake starring Bill Skarsgård. Now, Ernie Hudson is offering his thoughts.

While promoting Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Hudson fielded a question about the new trailer for The Crow remake. Hudson played police officer Sergeant Albrecht in the original film and got to work side-by-side with Brandon Lee in his final role as Eric Draven. Hudson’s character was sympathetic to Draven’s quest for revenge, and having that connection with Lee made it impossible for the Ghostbuster star to watch the reboot trailer or any of The Crow sequels from over the years.

Via Comic Book:

“I haven’t seen it. The actor, who — I can’t think of his name — is playing the lead, I love and respect. But, for me, The Crow is Brandon Lee. I can’t imagine… The Crow is many different stories, let’s hope they don’t try to re-do him, that they do their own thing with it and take it in a different direction. I haven’t seen it, I haven’t seen any of the other Crow [movies], because [of] what happened to Brandon.”

In fairness, Hudson hasn’t even watched the original The Crow movie after Lee was tragically shot during the production of the film.

“I can’t watch The Crow,” Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2021. “It breaks my heart, and I can’t get past it. So much of it was action stuff, but Brandon and I got a chance to act together.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters on March 22, while The Crow remake is scheduled to come out on June 7.

(Via Comic Book)