Signs taught us to “swing away,” but that only works on water-fearing aliens. How do you take out a zombie? “You gotta kill the head.”

That’s the lesson I learned from the restricted trailer for The Dead Don’t Die, anyway. The undead-comedy film, from writer and director Jim Jarmusch, features the “greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” including Bill Murray and Adam Driver as a pair of small-town police officers; Tilda Swinton, wielding a sword; Selena Gomez, the world’s number-one Sturgill Simpson fan; and Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Austin Butler, RZA, Tom Waits, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, and Carol Kane.

The trailer’s release was timed with The Dead Don’t Die‘s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival — reviews aren’t out yet, but considering it’s a Jim Jarmusch zombie movie with Bill Murray, Kylo Ren, Tilda Swinton, Beezus herself, RZA in a WU-PS hat, and Tom Waits basically reprising his role from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, I’m not worried. Here’s the official plot summary.

In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. No one quite knows why. News reports are scary and scientists are concerned. But no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: The Dead Don’t Die — they rise from their graves and savagely attack and feast on the living, and the citizens of the town must battle for their survival.

The Dead Don’t Die opens on June 14.