This year is the 50th anniversary of William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, one of the handful of films that could be considered the scariest movie of all-time. The occasion will be marked with pea soup cocktails (pink is out; green is in), as well as the release of The Exorcist: Believer.

Like 2018’s Halloween, it’s a direct sequel to the first film in the franchise starring an original cast member (Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil) that’s directed by David Gordon Green. This time, instead of one demon girl, there’s two demon girls. Will any podcasters get possessed by Pazuzu? Here’s hoping! You can watch the trailer above.

Here’s more:

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine, disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

The Exorcist: Believer, which also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia Marcum, opens in theaters on October 13th.