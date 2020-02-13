Since his breakout Sundance hit Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, David Lowery has been on quite the roll, directing the only good Disney live-action remake (Pete’s Dragon); the movie where Rooney Mara eats a pie for nearly five minutes, and it’s utterly captivating (A Ghost Story); and Robert Redford’s non-Avengers: Endgame swan song (the delightful The Old Man & the Gun). For his next film, the filmmaker is exploring an ambitious new genre: fantasy-adventure. The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as King Arthur’s cousin, who goes on a journey to defeat the titular (and terrifying-looking) knight.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, which also stars Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander, and Sean Harris, opens on May 29.