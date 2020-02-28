As the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross, the music world is one Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross knows well. (Her mom did some acting, too, as anyone who’s ever caught The Wiz on a Sunday afternoon on VH1 knows.) So she’s a natural fit for director Nisha Ganatra’s The High Note, where she plays Grace Davis, a singer whose talent is matched only by her ego. She’s content playing the old hits, until her personal assistant, plays by the always-welcome Dakota Johnson, helps convince to record new music.

“It was so much fun to be working in a different world and a different genre. It was also terrifying for me to face my dreams, I was so scared to sing!” Ross told Entertainment Weekly (she sings six original songs as Davis). “I really wanted this script for so long and I wanted this role. I went after it and I’m so happy with how it all turned out.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

The High Note, which also stars Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman, opens on May 8.