Movies

Tracee Ellis Ross And Dakota Johnson Are Ready To Make New Music In ‘The High Note’ Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

As the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross, the music world is one Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross knows well. (Her mom did some acting, too, as anyone who’s ever caught The Wiz on a Sunday afternoon on VH1 knows.) So she’s a natural fit for director Nisha Ganatra’s The High Note, where she plays Grace Davis, a singer whose talent is matched only by her ego. She’s content playing the old hits, until her personal assistant, plays by the always-welcome Dakota Johnson, helps convince to record new music.

“It was so much fun to be working in a different world and a different genre. It was also terrifying for me to face my dreams, I was so scared to sing!” Ross told Entertainment Weekly (she sings six original songs as Davis). “I really wanted this script for so long and I wanted this role. I went after it and I’m so happy with how it all turned out.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

The High Note, which also stars Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman, opens on May 8.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×