The New Trailer For ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One’ Is Here!

#Jennifer Lawrence
Entertainment Editor
09.15.14 6 Comments

Need a Jennifer Lawrence fix you don’t have to feel guilty about? Here’s the new trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One. Unlike the Comic-Con trailer, this one finally shows more of Katniss Everdeen, and plenty of explosions to boot.

“I never wanted any of this,” she says at the start of the trailer, adding that she was just trying to save her sister. President Snow replies, “Miss Everdeen, it’s the things we love most that destroy us.” This movie is going to destroy me so hard.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One opens this November 21st and part two arrives November 20th, 2015.

Via The Playlist, The Hunger Games, and Twitter

