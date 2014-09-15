The New Trailer For ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One’ Is Here!

Need a Jennifer Lawrence fix you don’t have to feel guilty about? Here’s the new trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One. Unlike the Comic-Con trailer, this one finally shows more of Katniss Everdeen, and plenty of explosions to boot.
“I never wanted any of this,” she says at the start of the trailer, adding that she was just trying to save her sister. President Snow replies, “Miss Everdeen, it’s the things we love most that destroy us.” This movie is going to destroy me so hard.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One opens this November 21st and part two arrives November 20th, 2015.
Via The Playlist, The Hunger Games, and Twitter
“Mocking Vajay-jay”. Too soon?
That’s a good trailer. If I cared about those movies at all, I’d actually be stoked.
Aww, dammit, I forgot they pulled a Harry Potter and made two movies out of one book. I thought this would be over soon.
“it’s the things we love most that destroy us” RIP PSH
God I can’t believe they made 2 movies out of that dump-in-a-box 3rd book.
Have we hit the point of diminishing returns when it comes to arrows shooting aircraft out of the sky? I really hope we have.