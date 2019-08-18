Universal Pictures

In the wake of a series of mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump and his followers, Universal pulled Blumhouse’s forthcoming The Hunt from its previously scheduled release date. At first, the reasoning behind the studio’s decision wasn’t entirely clear, but with time, it seems that the distributor balked at the mounting pressures put on them by more conservative, right-wing critics. Apparently, the filmmakers even had to seek help from studio security after receiving several death threats. Even so, they still want to see the movie in theaters.

At least, that’s what Blumhouse founder Jason Blum told Vulture in a recent interview when asked if The Hunt still might get a theatrical release. “[There’s] definitely a chance,” he said. “I hope so.” As for the tumultuous experience that the unreleased thriller has put him and his Blumhouse colleagues through, the producer didn’t seem to have too many regrets — at least, not about the filmmaking process itself:

“If I was offered the choice to make the movie again, I would say yes. We definitely made marketing mistakes, and we made plenty of mistakes along the way. So I’ve learned a lot. It might change how I would position movies and how I would consult on the marketing of the movies. But actually the making of the movies? No.”

So, maybe we’ll get to see Betty Gilpin’s character fighting back against the members of the wealthiest elite as they vie for the right to shoot and kill a bunch of middle and lower class individuals. Maybe.

(Via Vulture)