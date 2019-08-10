YouTube / Universal

Less than a week after last weekend’s two mass shootings, The Hunt — a satirical thriller concerning wealthy liberal elites hunting MAGA types for sport — has been pulled from its September release date, with no plans for an alternative, reports Deadline.

The decision comes days after the marketing campaign was put on hold, with certain channels, including ESPN, pulling commercials from broadcast. At the time the move involved the fact that it featured people hunting people with guns, at a time when people were reeling from the massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which left at least 31 dead.

However, the film took on a different level of notoriety on Friday, when Donald Trump targeted the film in a series of angry tweets, in which he claimed Hollywood was racist, in a clear attempt to turn the tables on the many claiming he’s a white supremacist, or a white supremacist-enabler. (The president did not offer any clear or coherent examples of its alleged racism.)

“The movie coming out is made in order… to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!” Trump wrote. Of course, he didn’t name the movie, but it didn’t take long for conservative media to suss out which film he meant.