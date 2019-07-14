Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What happens when you combine The Purge and Get Out studio Blumhouse Productions, Lost and The Leftovers alum Damon Lindelof, GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin and I Am Mother‘s Hilary Swank? You get a very impressive collection of writers, producers and actresses, of course. But when you add to this mixture a frighteningly dystopic-but-close-to-reality plot involving the uber-wealthy hunting down human beings for sport, you get The Hunt, which recently dropped its first teaser trailer.

By this description, The Hunt already sounds like yet another Purge spinoff. Per the film’s official logline, however, it actually sounds like something novel that could be very, very good:

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The Hunt takes aim at theaters everywhere on September 27th.