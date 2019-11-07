In 2019, Blumhouse has released M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, the wonderfully-titled Happy Death Day 2U, and the even-more-wonderfully-titled Ma, with a remake of Black Christmas to come, among many other genre projects. Jason Blum isn’t slowing down next year, either: there’s another Purge sequel, Halloween Kills, and an intriguing adaptation of The Invisible Man, written and directed by Upgrade‘s Leigh Whannell.

Based on the H.G. Wells book of the same name, which was already turned into a 1933 movie with Claude Rains, The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss as she’s being haunted by her abusive ex-boyfriend after he commits suicide. “The image of the Invisible Man in the floating trench coat and the floating sunglasses is one that is clearly etched into the public consciousness,” Whannell told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister, their childhood friend, and his teenage daughter. But when Cecilia’s abusive ex- commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The Invisible Man, which also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, and Harriet Dyer, opens on February 2020.