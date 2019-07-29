Netflix

From Taxi Driver to Goodfellas, director Martin Scorsese‘s oeuvre is rife with crime-filled epics that, more often than not, feature the same roster of actors. Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, and Joe Pesci are counted among this elite group, but amazingly, Al Pacino is not — which is a fact that the upcoming Netflix drama The Irishman is set to correct. As exciting as it will be to see De Niro and Pacino onscreen together again, however, what everyone really wants to see are the results of the much-talked-about de-aging special effects.

So far, all audiences have seen of The Irishman is an early teaser featuring only audio and a list of the actors’ names. (That, and a slowly falling shell casing from a fired bullet.) Thanks to the New York Film Festival’s announcement on Monday that the movie’s world premiere would serve as its opening event in September, though, Netflix and Scorsese were at least willing enough to release two first-look photos. Both feature Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa and De Niro’s Frank Sheeran, and both may or may not feature some of that de-aging magic that Scorsese is so worried about.