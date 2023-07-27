After ripping open your presents on Christmas, head to the theater to see ripped Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

A24 will release The Iron Claw, about the Von Erich family of wrestlers and the tragedies they faced, on December 22, 2023. That’s the same day as Illumination’s animated comedy Migration; two days after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2; and three days before The Color Purple and Ferrari. It would be the busiest week of movies this year, if Barbenheimer never happened (and for the sake of theaters, thank god it did).

The Iron Claw stars Efron and White as Kevin and Kerry Von Erich, as well as Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, and Lily James as Kevin’s wife, Pam. Real-life wrestlers will also appear in the film, including Maxwell Jacob Friedman (a.k.a. AEW’s MJF) as Lance Von Erich and Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik.

“There’s something human about never feeling like you are really your own man,” The Bear star, who gained 40 pounds of muscle, told GQ about The Iron Claw. “All great drama is about family, whether it’s blood or not. It’s about acceptance, it’s about belonging, and just getting away from loneliness.”

Here’s a first-look photo: